Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Travin Howard and Coleman Shelton

Mar 04, 2021 at 02:23 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton as exclusive rights free agents (ERFA). The tenders are for one year.

An ERFA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2018, Howard missed the 2020 season after sustaining a torn meniscus in the preseason. In his last healthy season (2019), he made 22 total tackles and three pass breakups while playing in all 16 games.

Shelton originally joined the Rams as a free agent signee prior to the start of the 2019 season and, after appearing in 11 games that year, was brought back as a tendered ERFA last offseason. He appeared in 15 games in 2020.

