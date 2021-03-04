Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Travin Howard and Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton as exclusive rights free agents (ERFA). The tenders are for one year.

An ERFA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2018, Howard missed the 2020 season after sustaining a torn meniscus in the preseason. In his last healthy season (2019), he made 22 total tackles and three pass breakups while playing in all 16 games.