Rams to travel to Green Bay to face Packers in divisional round

Jan 10, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The No. 6 seed Rams will travel to Green Bay next Saturday to take on the No. 1 seed Packers at Lambeau Field in the divisional round of the playoffs. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

The Rams are heading to Green Bay as a result of being the lowest remaining seed in the NFC bracket, since the No. 7 seed Bears lost to the No. 2 seed Saints on Sunday. The No. 2 Saints will host the No. 5 Buccaneers in the other Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, January 17 at 3:40 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

The Packers had a first-round bye, which, along with the top seed in the conference, was earned by way of a 13-3 regular season regular record, the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense and No. 9 total defense.

Including the postseason, next weekend's divisional playoff game will mark the 96th all-time meeting and third-ever playoff meeting between the two teams.

The Rams and Packers first met in the playoffs in the Western Conference Championship in 1967, a 28-7 Packers win at Milwaukee County Stadium. They would also face off in the divisional round following the 2001 season, a 45-17 Rams win in St. Louis which sent them to the NFC Championship game against the Eagles.

