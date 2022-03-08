Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams' Top Five defensive plays from 2021 season

Mar 08, 2022 at 12:24 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

As we continue our wrap up of the 2021 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.

Up first, the best of the defense:

5) Jalen Ramsey's interception vs. Lions in Week 7

The pick against quarterback Jared Goff stalled a potential Lions scoring drive and led to a Matt Gay field goal on the ensuing possession that gave the Rams a 9-point lead, enough distance to hold on for a 28-19 victory.

4) Darious Williams pass breakup, Travin Howard interception vs. Vikings in Week 16

Only four plays after entering the game for an injured Ernest Jones, Howard hauled in a pass deflected by Williams in the endzone to pick off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and prevent them from scoring.

3) Nick Scott's tackle on Deebo Samuel vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

Not only was this a big play defensively, it also was a textbook example that earned him the NFL's Way to Play Award for Championship Sunday.

2) Ramsey's interception vs. 49ers in Week 18

Even with including this in another top plays article, the question of how Ramsey managed to haul this in remains.

1) Aaron Donald's pressure on 4th down vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Hard to top forcing the game-clinching incompletion for the Rams' first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

Related Content

news

Von Miller's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at outside linebacker Von Miller's five best plays from his time with the Rams during the 2021 season. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the five best plays from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season with the Rams.
news

NFL Scouting Combine still holds value to Rams, but approach this week is about efficient time management

The Rams' approach to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is the confluence of a variety of factors. 
news

Cooper Kupp's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the five best plays from wide receiver Cooper Kupp's record-historic 2021 season. 
news

Kevin O'Connell excited to see Liam Coen take on role of Rams offensive coordinator

Having worked together closely during the 2020 season, Kevin O'Connell knows Liam Coen has what it takes to succeed as the Rams' next offensive coordinator. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's NFL Scouting Combine week press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference held virtually during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen

Here are five things Rams fans should know about the team's new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen. 
news

Rams hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Liam Coen is returning to the Los Angeles' Rams coaching staff, this time as offensive coordinator. 
news

Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the best plays from defensive back Jalen Ramsey's All-Pro 2021 season. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
Advertising