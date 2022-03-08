Rams' Top Five defensive plays from 2021 season

As we continue our wrap up of the 2021 season, theRams.com will look back on the top five offensive plays and top five defensive plays by the team.
Up first, the best of the defense:
5) Jalen Ramsey's interception vs. Lions in Week 7
The pick against quarterback Jared Goff stalled a potential Lions scoring drive and led to a Matt Gay field goal on the ensuing possession that gave the Rams a 9-point lead, enough distance to hold on for a 28-19 victory.
4) Darious Williams pass breakup, Travin Howard interception vs. Vikings in Week 16
Only four plays after entering the game for an injured Ernest Jones, Howard hauled in a pass deflected by Williams in the endzone to pick off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and prevent them from scoring.
3) Nick Scott's tackle on Deebo Samuel vs. 49ers in NFC Championship
Not only was this a big play defensively, it also was a textbook example that earned him the NFL's Way to Play Award for Championship Sunday.
2) Ramsey's interception vs. 49ers in Week 18
Even with including this in another top plays article, the question of how Ramsey managed to haul this in remains.
1) Aaron Donald's pressure on 4th down vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Hard to top forcing the game-clinching incompletion for the Rams' first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.