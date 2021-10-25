Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to trade Kenny Young and 2024 seventh-round pick to Broncos for 2024 sixth-round pick

Oct 25, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they have agreed to trade linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Young has started all seven games for the Rams this season, tallying 46 total tackles, two sacks, two QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup so far.

Originally acquired in a trade with the Ravens midway through the 2019 season, Young registered 98 total tackles (nine for loss), three sacks, four QB hits, an interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in 32 career games (13 starts) with the Rams.

Off the field, Young was involved in the community through his Tackle Young Foundation. In February 2020, he donated $5,000 and more than 400 books to Grape Street Elementary School in Watts. He and his foundation also partnered with UNIFY Financial Credit Union to put on Tackle Finances, a 12-week financial literacy program, for young students of Los Angeles Room & Board in April earlier this year.

