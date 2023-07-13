Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 25 – August 8

Jul 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
The Los Angeles Rams are hosting their 2023 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, the official Credit Union of the Rams, at the University of California, Irvine from July 25 – August 8. This year's Training Camp will feature 7 practices that are free and open to the public. Fans must register to attend Training Camp HERE.

DateTimePractice HighlightsGiveaway
Saturday, July 292:45 p.m.Back Together Weekend2023 Schedule Magnets
Monday, July 313:15 p.m.Rams Football Academy LaunchRams Drawstring Bags
Tuesday, August 13:15 p.m.Military & First Responder DayRams Challenge Coins
Thursday, August 33:15 p.m.Vamos Rams DayJersey-shaped Mariachi Towel and Limited-edition Vamos Rams Poster presented by Toyota
Saturday, August 52:45 p.m.Legends DayRams Legends Poster
Sunday, August 62:45 p.m.Family DayRams Drawstring Bags and Sticker Packs
Tuesday, August 83:15 p.m.Countdown to Kickoff2023 Rams Calendars

Note: All giveaways will be distributed to Training Camp attendees while supplies last. Gates and fan activations will open one hour and 10 minutes before each weekday practice and one hour and 40 mins before Saturday and Sunday practices. Season Ticket Members will have the chance to receive exclusive lapel pins on all open days of Training Camp.

All open practices will feature photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Legends and Cheerleaders, giveaways (while supplies last), family-friendly activations and more. Tickets will be required to enter Training Camp.

After each practice, fans can tune in to Inside Rams Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at TheRams.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Rams app. The post-practice show will provide viewers with Training Camp recaps and discussions with Rams players, coaches, and special guests. The shows will be hosted by the team's Game Day cast featuring J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr and Camryn Irwin.

The fan entry area and fan activation zone will open one hour and 10 minutes before every weekday practice and one hour and 40 minutes prior to weekend practices. The fan entry area will feature a merchandise tent with commemorative t-shirts and other items exclusively offered at Training Camp, as well as new youth merchandise offerings. Fans can also explore photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Legends brought to you by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

The Family Zone will feature inflatables, a mini football field, a video game truck, face painting, balloon artists, a 40-yard dash station presented by Alterra Mountain Company, and other kid-friendly activities. Children (ages 6-16) can spin prize wheels in the Family Zone for chances to win autograph wristbands. All children with autograph wristbands will have the opportunity to receive one autographed item from a Rams player at the conclusion of practice. Giveaway items that will be distributed in the Family Zone include mini footballs, keychains, foam fingers, stickers and more.

Additionally, youth football clinics led by Rams Youth Engagement Coaches will be held for children (grades 2-8) in the Family Zone for all days of Training Camp. Each football clinic will feature structured football-related drills that teach fundamentals and will conclude with an organized flag football game.

Fans who are 21 or older will be able to enjoy a cold beverage before and during practice at the Corona Beer Gardens located at the north end of the practice fields.

For each day of Training Camp, the Rams will host a Back-to-School Drive in partnership with The Wallace Firm that will benefit students in under-resourced communities throughout the greater Southern California region. Fans that donate items in the fan activation zone will be eligible to receive prizes. A list of recommended donation items can be found at therams.com/BackToSchool. Guests that visit The Wallace Firm station will also have the chance to enter the "Rams Win, You Win" sweepstakes for the chance to win a VIP Gameday Experience for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.

To celebrate the return of football and Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 29, fans in attendance will have the chance to receive 2023 schedule magnets upon entry.

On Monday, July 31, the team will launch the Rams Football Academy at Training Camp and invite young fans to sign up and receive special giveaways such as a headband and a chance to win a player autograph wristband or a custom Rams-themed X-Box. As part of the youth program, fans can fuel the future of the Rams House and receive access to exclusive offers throughout the season. All proceeds raised through Rams Football Academy sign-ups will support the Rams' community outreach programs. Rams-themed drawstring bags also will be distributed to fans upon entry.

On Tuesday, August 1, the Rams will bring together active-duty military members, veterans and first responders for a Military and First Responder Day. Fans in attendance can receive a Rams Challenge Coin upon entry and while supplies last.

On Thursday, August 3 for Vamos Rams Day, fans can receive a jersey-shaped Mariachi towel and a limited-edition Vamos Rams poster, presented by Toyota, upon arrival. Guests can also visit the Toyota station in the fan activation zone to spin prize wheels for the chance to win custom rally towels and other giveaway items.

For Legends Day on Saturday, August 5, Rams alumni will be in attendance and available for photo and autograph opportunities in the fan activation zone before practice. Fans also will have the chance and to receive a Legends poster upon arrival.

On Sunday, August 6, the Rams will host a Family Day. Rams-themed drawstring bags and sticker packs will be distributed to fans upon entry.

To conclude Training Camp, the Rams will begin the Countdown to Kickoff on Tuesday, August 8. The Training Camp finale will include a 2023 calendar giveaway.

