Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 25 – August 8

The Family Zone will feature inflatables, a mini football field, a video game truck, face painting, balloon artists, a 40-yard dash station presented by Alterra Mountain Company, and other kid-friendly activities. Children (ages 6-16) can spin prize wheels in the Family Zone for chances to win autograph wristbands. All children with autograph wristbands will have the opportunity to receive one autographed item from a Rams player at the conclusion of practice. Giveaway items that will be distributed in the Family Zone include mini footballs, keychains, foam fingers, stickers and more.

Additionally, youth football clinics led by Rams Youth Engagement Coaches will be held for children (grades 2-8) in the Family Zone for all days of Training Camp. Each football clinic will feature structured football-related drills that teach fundamentals and will conclude with an organized flag football game.

Fans who are 21 or older will be able to enjoy a cold beverage before and during practice at the Corona Beer Gardens located at the north end of the practice fields.

For each day of Training Camp, the Rams will host a Back-to-School Drive in partnership with The Wallace Firm that will benefit students in under-resourced communities throughout the greater Southern California region. Fans that donate items in the fan activation zone will be eligible to receive prizes. A list of recommended donation items can be found at therams.com/BackToSchool. Guests that visit The Wallace Firm station will also have the chance to enter the "Rams Win, You Win" sweepstakes for the chance to win a VIP Gameday Experience for a Rams home game at SoFi Stadium.

To celebrate the return of football and Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 29, fans in attendance will have the chance to receive 2023 schedule magnets upon entry.

On Monday, July 31, the team will launch the Rams Football Academy at Training Camp and invite young fans to sign up and receive special giveaways such as a headband and a chance to win a player autograph wristband or a custom Rams-themed X-Box. As part of the youth program, fans can fuel the future of the Rams House and receive access to exclusive offers throughout the season. All proceeds raised through Rams Football Academy sign-ups will support the Rams' community outreach programs. Rams-themed drawstring bags also will be distributed to fans upon entry.

On Tuesday, August 1, the Rams will bring together active-duty military members, veterans and first responders for a Military and First Responder Day. Fans in attendance can receive a Rams Challenge Coin upon entry and while supplies last.

On Thursday, August 3 for Vamos Rams Day, fans can receive a jersey-shaped Mariachi towel and a limited-edition Vamos Rams poster, presented by Toyota, upon arrival. Guests can also visit the Toyota station in the fan activation zone to spin prize wheels for the chance to win custom rally towels and other giveaway items.

For Legends Day on Saturday, August 5, Rams alumni will be in attendance and available for photo and autograph opportunities in the fan activation zone before practice. Fans also will have the chance and to receive a Legends poster upon arrival.

On Sunday, August 6, the Rams will host a Family Day. Rams-themed drawstring bags and sticker packs will be distributed to fans upon entry.