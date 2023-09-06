Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams unveil 2023 jersey schedule

Sep 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2023 jersey schedule.

Overall, the Rams will wear their bone jersey twice, their royal jersey seven times, and their white jersey eight times across the 17 regular season games.

Here is what the full schedule looks like:

full-schedule_1920x1080 (1)
Table inside Article
Week Opponent Jersey
1 at Seahawks White
2 49ers White
3 at Bengals Royal
4 at Colts Bone
5 Eagles Royal
6 Cardinals Royal
7 Steelers Royal
8 at Cowboys White
9 at Packers White
10 BYE
11 Seahawks Royal
12 at Cardinals Bone
13 Browns White
14 at Ravens White
15 Commanders Royal
16 Saints Royal
17 at Giants White
18 at 49ers White

