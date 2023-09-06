Rams unveil 2023 jersey schedule

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2023 jersey schedule.
Overall, the Rams will wear their bone jersey twice, their royal jersey seven times, and their white jersey eight times across the 17 regular season games.
Here is what the full schedule looks like:
|Week
|Opponent
|Jersey
|1
|at Seahawks
|White
|2
|49ers
|White
|3
|at Bengals
|Royal
|4
|at Colts
|Bone
|5
|Eagles
|Royal
|6
|Cardinals
|Royal
|7
|Steelers
|Royal
|8
|at Cowboys
|White
|9
|at Packers
|White
|10
|BYE
|11
|Seahawks
|Royal
|12
|at Cardinals
|Bone
|13
|Browns
|White
|14
|at Ravens
|White
|15
|Commanders
|Royal
|16
|Saints
|Royal
|17
|at Giants
|White
|18
|at 49ers
|White