Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen, and live stream 2023 Preseason Week 1 matchup

Aug 10, 2023 at 01:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chargers preseason game on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

MATCHUP

The Rams take on the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the home team. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 13, 2022, a 29-22 victory for the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time. Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game on KABC-7; those outside of the Los Angeles area can catch the game on NFL Network.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

You could win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII when you play Rams Pick'em! Make predictions on what you think will happen in this week's game at therams.com/pickem. Prizes include:

Sweepstakes Prize: Every week that you play, you'll be entered into a season-long drawing to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. So keep playing to increase your chances!

Weekly prizes:

  • 1st place - 2 tickets to a future Rams game
  • 2nd place - Autographed football
  • 3rd place - Autographed mini helmet
  • 4th place - $150 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card
  • 5th place - SoFi Stadium Tour for 2
  • 6th place - $75 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card
  • 7th place - $50 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
  • 8th place - $50 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
  • 9th place - Rams Fan Shop Discount
  • 10th place - Rams Fan Shop Discount

Season-long prizes:

  • 1st place - Private suite for a future Rams preseason game
  • 2nd Place - Pair of season tickets for 2024 season
  • 3rd place - 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2

Play now at therams.com/pickem

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below); NFL Network (simulcast)
  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Siciliano
  • Color Analysts: Andrew Whitworth
  • Sideline reporter: Curt Sandoval

Preseason TV:

  • ABC7/KABC-TV – Los Angeles
  • KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM
  • KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
  • KFSN ABC 30 – Fresno, CA
  • KPSP CBS 2 – Palm Springs, CA
  • KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA
  • KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI
  • KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
  • KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
  • KYUR CW 13.2 – Anchorage, AK
  • KATN CW 2.3 – Fairbanks, AK
  • KJUD CW 8.3 – Juneau, AK

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Advertising