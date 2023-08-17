Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Preseason Week 2 matchup

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aug 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Raiders preseason game on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

MATCHUP

The Rams host the Raiders on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 21, 2021, a 17-16 victory for the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time. Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game on KABC-7 and stream it for free on therams.com.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)
  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Siciliano
  • Color Analysts: Andrew Whitworth
  • Sideline reporter: Curt Sandoval

Preseason TV:

  • ABC7/KABC-TV – Los Angeles
  • KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM
  • KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
  • KFSN ABC 30 – Fresno, CA
  • KPSP CBS 2 – Palm Springs, CA
  • KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA
  • KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI
  • KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
  • KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
  • KYUR CW 13.2 – Anchorage, AK
  • KATN CW 2.3 – Fairbanks, AK
  • KJUD CW 8.3 – Juneau, AK

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

