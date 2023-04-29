Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams trade 171st pick to Buccaneers

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams have traded back a fourth time.

Los Angeles on Saturday traded the No. 171 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for the No. 175 overall pick and No. 252 overall pick.

The Rams' current allotment following that deal:

  • Round 5: No. 174 overall (from Houston Texans)
  • Round 5: No. 175 overall (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
  • Round 5: No. 177 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 6: No. 182 overall
  • Round 6: No. 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans in trade for WR Robert Woods)
  • Round 7: No. 223 overall
  • Round 7: No. 234 overall
  • Round 7: No. 252 overall (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
  • Round 7: No. 259 overall (from Houston Texans)

