Redesigned Rams Pick'em launching for 2022 season

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a completely redesigned version of Rams Pick'em for the 2022 regular season, offering fans the chance to win great prizes.

How it works

Fans can register and play for free at http://www.therams.com/pickem. Prizes include tickets to a future Rams game, signed merchandise, an NFL+ Subscription for the 2022 season and more. Fans can also compete all season long for a chance to win a private suite to a Rams game, or season tickets.

Fans can put their Rams knowledge to the test by entering their predictions about the upcoming Rams game every week, by guessing things like how many sacks the Rams defense will have, or which Rams receiver will have the most receptions. Fans are awarded points for every correct pick and can track their score while tuning in and watching the Rams game that week.

The fans with the most points each week will have a chance to win prizes. Rams fans in Mexico and Australia can also compete in their own contests for prizes as well, and register at http://www.therams.com/pickem.

The ability to make or edit picks will remain open until kickoff.

For Week 1, questions for the NFL Kickoff game will be live Thursday, September 1 at 3 p.m. PT. Fans can submit and edit their picks up until kickoff at 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 8.

So, what exactly can I win?

Weekly prizes include:

1st place - 2 tickets to a future Rams game

2nd place - Autographed football

3rd place - $150 Gift Card to the Rams Fan Shop

4th place - NFL+ subscription for the 2022 season

5th place - $75 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop

Season-long prizes include: