Regular season in review: Top plays from weeks 1-8

Week 5: Rams 33 - Seahawks 31

The Rams and Seahawks traded blows in L.A.'s first divisional road game of the season. Running back Todd Gurley's three touchdowns and kicker Cairo Santos' late go-ahead field goal may have put the Rams past the Seahawks on the scoreboard, but it was Goff's two-yard quarterback sneak that iced the game for the undefeated defending division champs. Goff finished the game with five rushing attempts that went for 15 yards, but the two yards that came after head coach Sean McVay's gutsy fourth-down play call — courtesy of a strong push by the offensive line — were the most important. Los Angeles ran out the clock at CenturyLink Field and improved to 5-0.