Rookie role analysis: Henderson could be a wild card for Rams offense

Since about midway through the 2017 season, the Rams have been a team that's operated nearly exclusively out of 11 personnel — one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers. The club did integrate more 12 personnel — one running back, two tight ends, two wideouts — into the offensive play calls toward the end of the 2018 season, but the club still primarily had one running back, one tight end, and three wideouts on the field for most plays. And that means L.A. was utilizing the vast majority of its offensive starters on nearly 100 percent of the unit's snaps — a rarity in the NFL for skill players.

"One of the things that we've talked about is being able to provide some different personnel groupings so that you still focus on making sure that Robert [Woods], Brandin [Cooks], Cooper [Kupp] and Josh [Reynolds] are big parts of our offense. But, you don't want to ask them to play almost every single snap over the course of a 16-game season and then hopefully after that," McVay said. "Being able to give somebody a chance to come in and provide a different threat is exactly what we identified. He was kind of one of those guys that stood out for us, so we're excited about getting him here."