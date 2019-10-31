Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Scare away ticket fees through Sunday! Use code TRICK to save

Oct 31, 2019 at 05:18 AM

In celebration of Halloween, the Los Angeles Rams are offering a spooky good offer with no ticket fees on primary tickets purchased through therams.com/tickets from October 31 through November 3. Use promo code TRICK to save money on single game tickets to see primetime matchups vs. the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, or catch the final Rams regular season game in the Coliseum vs. Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

To save with no fees, follow these simple steps:

  • Select a game from the Single Game Tickets page
  • In the top right, click "Code" then enter TRICK in the box
  • Select your seats and click "Next"
  • Pick delivery type and click "Next"
  • Enter your payment details then click Place Order"

Offer is valid on all standard primary tickets to an individual game purchased through www.therams.com/tickets. Offer is not valid for verified resale tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or other sites.

