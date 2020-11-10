Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Seahawks at Rams on Nov. 15.

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams (5-3) return from their bye week to host the Seattle Seahawks (6-2), seeking their first divisional win of the season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled for 1:25 p. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 45th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Seattle leading the series 24-20. Los Angeles won the last meeting 28-12 on December 8, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Joe Buck Color Analyst: Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman Sideline: Erin Andrews

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: