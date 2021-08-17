From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris share final takeaways from preseason opener, look ahead to joint practices with Raiders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris each met with local media after Monday's practice, discussing the upcoming joint practices with the Raiders, final takeaways from the preseason opener against the Chargers, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I just want to see good competes (out of the offensive line)." – McVay
- Wednesday and Thursday's joint practices with the Raiders will give McVay and the Rams coaching staff additional chances to evaluate their offensive line.
- While the Raiders will expose the Rams' offensive line to "a different front structure, different calls, different calls, different communications, both in the run game and protections," McVay wants to see each member of the unit implement the techniques offensive line coach Kevin Carberry has been working on with them.
"Both (quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges), I think there were some really big-time plays out of both of them. Chain-moving type plays." – O'Connell
- O'Connell was mostly pleased with what he saw out of Perkins and Hodges on Saturday against the Chargers and what they were able to do operationally.
- While the execution was good between the 20-yard lines, O'Connell said now it's about converting those redzone opportunities (inside the 20-yard lines) into points.
"It's just going out and building blocks. Like I mentioned before, these are the games where you establish your philosophy." – Morris
- Similar to the Aug. 6 joint practice against the Cowboys, this week's joint practices against the Raiders will be about continuing to establish the defense's identity.
- "Go out there and establish a philosophy and it stops the games – being physical, getting after the quarterback, have got to get your hands on the ball, scoring to get the ball back for your offense. You want to do all those things," Morris said.