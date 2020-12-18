Game Preview: For the Rams, securing Win # 10 remains the only focus vs. Jets

R-E-S-P-E-C-T the J-E-T-S

On Rams All-Access, both my radio broadcast partners were emphatic that this won't be a trap game.

"I have full confidence," Super Bowl champion D'Marco Farr said. "I think there's good leadership on this football team. I think the Rams will treat the Jets with the ultimate amount of respect and absolutely wipe the floor with them, like they should."

Maurice Jones-Drew played his high school ball during De La Salle's record-setting run of dominance and was introduced to a similar definition of respecting an inferior opponent during his undefeated prep days.

"I never understood that until I got to the NFL level," he confessed. "Respect is beating the brakes off your opponent. Because that means you prepared for them like it was the Super Bowl. You did all the things right. You went out and you executed your game plan with energy and effort as if it meant something to you."

Flexing in Prime Time

The most important takeaway from the Thursday Night Football win? An unmatched physicality that could unlock a deep postseason run.

That effort can prevail in the Superdome, if necessary. That approach will play on the Frozen Tundra if you have to go to Green Bay in late January.

In the wake of the 24-3 drubbing of New England, I asked Sean McVay if this was the most physically imposing of his four Rams teams.

"I think it's safe to say," he replied. "Through 13 games, that's exactly what you would say. But it's all about how you finish, and you want to see that continue on into our 14th game this week."

Better to Give Than to Receive

'Tis the season, right?

When you watch each and every handoff of Cam Akers' record-setting night at SoFi Stadium, the contributions of skill players paving the way – in conjunction with the offensive line, of course – is undeniable.

Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Josh Reynolds, Gerald Everett, Tyler Higbee. You name him, he showed up at the point of attack.

"You have to be a willing blocker," the rookie Jefferson told us on the most recent Rams Revealed podcast. "Coach (Eric) Yarber's always preaching to help your teammate out. (Akers) won NFC Offensive Player of the Week, and I couldn't be more proud of him because he deserves it."

Lots of other memorable moments with Jefferson, whose father will be across the field as a member of the New York coaching staff on Sunday. Check it out now, wherever you get your podcasts.

Super Bowl Short List

Just after the Rams game on Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection show will air, and the semifinalists will be announced.

Fortunately, the NFL requires no style points or subjectivity. But if you had to decide right now who the truly elite teams are, the Rams could not be excluded from that group.

In fact, there are only three franchises currently ranked Top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, as measured by DVOA:

New Orleans (8th, 2nd)

Tampa Bay (5th, 5th)

Los Angeles (6th, 3rd)

With special teams coming on, there isn't an opponent in the league the Rams can't beat if they're maximizing their potential.

No Longer Middling

We have to give some ink to assistant head coach Joe Barry and his linebacker group this week.

The Rams interior backers were one of the most disrespected units in the NFL this summer, and that was before they lost projected starter Travin Howard to an injury late in training camp.

Stepping in for Micah Kiser for a second stretch of time here in 2020, Troy Reeder has authored a "sack trick" in Washington and is now coming off a career-best performance, as graded by Pro Football Focus.