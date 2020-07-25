Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 09:18 AM

With Littleton gone, who will step up at ILB for Rams in 2020?

jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

It was a mundane diss, and I don't mean to call attention to this specific one – because plenty of others have made similar observations about the 2020 Rams inside linebackers.

There's no sense denying the short resumés in that room. And once again this offseason, L.A. chose not to devote many resources to that position group (at least not via draft, trade, or free agency).

However, this isn't a new approach for the Rams. And to date, the allocation of capital has worked out in the team's favor.

Granted, that was an unforeseen luxury afforded by Cory Littleton blossoming from a college free agent to a Pro Bowl special teamer and earning elite marks at his position, particularly in coverage. But the spot next to him was often a revolving door.

Since L.A. traded Alec Ogletree to the Giants before the 2018 season, here are the players who've started games at inside linebacker, along with a note on how they became aligned with Littleton:

Mark Barron – Converted from safety in 2015

Bryce Hager – 224th overall in 2017

Troy Reeder – Undrafted free agent

Ramik Wilson – Unrestricted free agent (after Kansas City declined to tender in 2018)

No one on that list earned a position grade worth touting the past two seasons, and yet the Rams won an NFC Championship and 22 regular season games. So while it would be hubris to think they can simply promote another Littleton through the ranks, there's not an appreciable difference between the above collection of talent and the returning and drafted options the Rams have to choose from now.

Travin Howard –231st overall in 2018

Micah Kiser –147th overall in 2018

Clay Johnston –234th overall in 2020

Troy Reeder – Undrafted free agent

Kenny Young – 122nd overall in 2018 (acquired from Baltimore in 2019)

Undrafted rookies: Daniel Bituli, Bryan London II, Christian Rozeboom

Head coach Sean McVay was encouraged by the reps Howard gave the team in December.

Before the draft, general manager Les Snead said of Kiser's rehab from a pectoral injury, "I don't know that there's been a day he's missed here. Buy stock in Micah Kiser."

And the scout who was responsible for Clay Johnson was quick to remind us of the torn ACL he suffered after six games for Baylor last season. "We really projected that he was going to be a higher pick," said Rams senior personnel advisor Taylor Morton. "I think he's going to be a steal of a deal in the seventh round."

During the Rams virtual program, new coordinator Brandon Staley called it an "open competition" for those jobs in the middle of his defense, and named just about every linebacker on the roster when weighing his options.

Now, returning to Bloom's point, we agree the dynamics in the NFC West have changed considerably. Though the NFL has devalued inside linebackers, and though the Rams are inclined to play sub-packages with only one middle linebacker on the field more often than not, he's not wrong that the San Francisco and Seattle ground games are daunting.

(As a quick aside, I find it interesting that the pieces Staley did add in anticipation of his first season as an NFL coordinator – namely tackle A'Shawn Robinson and edge Leonard Floyd – have run-stuffing pedigrees.)

Likewise, the task of replacing Littleton is formidable and especially consequential given that someone has to wear the green dot and relay play calls on defense.

But these aren't foreign challenges for McVay and the Rams, who believe they have capable options in-house, even if they aren't household names.

Related Content

COVID-19 adjustments agreed to by NFL, NFLPA 
news

COVID-19 adjustments agreed to by NFL, NFLPA 

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to the collective bargaining agreement, allowing training camp to begin as scheduled. 
Analysis: Examining three Rams players who could take on bigger roles in 2020
news

Analysis: Examining three Rams players who could take on bigger roles in 2020

TheRams.com breaks down three players who are potential candidates for bigger roles for Los Angeles this year. 
Top 10 offensive lines by expected yards per carry: NFL.com has Rams at No. 9
news

Top 10 offensive lines by expected yards per carry: NFL.com has Rams at No. 9

A new advanced metric created by NFL's Next Gen Stats indicates the Rams' offensive line was one of the 10 most effective at "creating opportunities for running backs on a per-carry basis" in 2019. 
NFL.com predicts Rams TE Tyler Higbee will earn first Pro Bowl nod in 2020
news

NFL.com predicts Rams TE Tyler Higbee will earn first Pro Bowl nod in 2020

Around the NFL writer Marc Sessler believes tight end Tyler Hibee will be the Rams player who earns his first Pro Bowl selection this season. 
Playing the Odds: Which Ram will score the first TD at SoFi Stadium?
news

Playing the Odds: Which Ram will score the first TD at SoFi Stadium?

Voice of the Rams J.B. Long ponders which Rams player is most likely to enter the record books and score the franchise's first TD ever at SoFi Stadium.
ESPN ranks Rams' offensive arsenal No. 11 in NFL
news

ESPN ranks Rams' offensive arsenal No. 11 in NFL

Rams quarterback Jared Goff's supporting cast comes close to cracking the top 10 in the league, according to ESPN.
Rams' tight end unit one of top five in NFL, says PFF
news

Rams' tight end unit one of top five in NFL, says PFF

When it comes to tight end groups in the NFL, the Rams' ranks near the top according to scouting service Pro Football Focus. 
Bleacher Report: CB Darious Williams is Rams' biggest sleeper entering training camp
news

Bleacher Report: CB Darious Williams is Rams' biggest sleeper entering training camp

According to Bleacher Report, Rams fans should be paying close attention to cornerback Darious Williams. 
PFF: Jared Goff was top QB on big-time throws on 3rd/4th down in 2019
news

PFF: Jared Goff was top QB on big-time throws on 3rd/4th down in 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, Rams quarterback Jared Goff had excellent timing and ball placement on throws on third down and fourth down. 
NFL.com: Rams RB Cam Akers one of Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates
news

NFL.com: Rams RB Cam Akers one of Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein lists Rams running back Cam Akers as one of his Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates. 
CBS Sports names Rams' Sean McVay one of NFL's top 10 coaches
news

CBS Sports names Rams' Sean McVay one of NFL's top 10 coaches

Rams head coach Sean McVay is among the best at what he does, according to CBS Sports. 

Advertising