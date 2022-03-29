Place suite deposit now for first opportunity to purchase rentals for specific 2022 Rams home game(s) once schedule is released

Rams fans and local businesses not only enjoyed a successful 2021 season by the team, but also Southern California's most premium gameday experience throughout it. Suite sales were strong in year one, with fans enjoying an amazing sideline field cabana experience as well as private yard-line suites a few levels above the field.

Following the 2021 Super Bowl LVI-winning campaign, excitement is high for the 2022 season at SoFi Stadium as the Rams seek to defend their title while hosting some of the NFL's top teams, including the Cowboys, Raiders, Bills, Broncos and 49ers.

Those looking to run it back with the Rams, and that premium gameday experience, can now be among the first to do so by placing a $2,500 refundable deposit for a suite rental for a game (or games) of their choice.

A limited number of suites are available to rent each game, including field level suites and traditional private suites. Placing a refundable deposit will ensure that you have first access to rent a suite for your desired game and your desired suite type once the schedule comes out in mid-May. Inventory is limited, and preference will be given in the order deposits are received.

All suites come with a food and beverage package included (premium in-suite catering in partnership with local chefs), plus VIP parking, private entrances and a climate-controlled environment, as well as luxury finishes and technology. These spaces also offer unique views and vantage points, ranging from field level to the 50-yard line.

Suite options, including amenities and availability by game can be explored at www.ramssuites.com. Suites will be available for purchase at schedule release. Full season suite options are limited; if interested be sure to share your interest through www.ramssuites.com.