Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams announce 11-stop Vince Lombardi Trophy Tour

The tour stops will provide fans the chance to see and take photos with football's most coveted prize up close in their own communities. Trophy Tour stops will be free and open to the general public and will feature appearances from Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage, a merchandise trailer and more.

"We are so excited to celebrate our Super Bowl LVI victory with the fans who continue to inspire us with their dedication, passion and support for our team on and off the field," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "This was a historic year for our franchise in so many ways and it was made possible through the commitment of supporters who cheered us on at SoFi Stadium, from their own homes, and in their communities. We're thrilled to have the chance to bring the most iconic trophy in sports to Rams fans throughout the region for this momentous celebration."