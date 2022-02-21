Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top 10 plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run 

Feb 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

To wrap up the 2021 season, theRams.com will look back on some of the top plays from both the regular season and playoffs.

Up first: The Top 10 plays from their playoff run to Super Bowl LVI.

10) Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown catch vs. Cardinals in the Wild Card Round

Beckham high-pointed the ball over the defender's head, then successfully brought both feet down in bounds in the left corner of the endzone for the game's first points.

9. Cooper Kupp's fourth-quarter touchdown catch vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship

The breakthrough response to the 49ers' 17 unanswered points, Kupp's touchdown grab pulled the Rams within three and helped them regain momentum in the fourth quarter. It was Kupp's second touchdown of the game en route to an eventual 20-17 win over the 49ers.

8. David Long Jr.'s interception return for touchdown vs. Cardinals in Wild Card Round

Long capitalized on an errant throw by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray – via pressure by linebacker Troy Reeder – by picking it off and returning it three yards for a touchdown to put the Rams up 21-0.

7. Beckham's touchdown catch vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Beckham's first playoff touchdown was also the Rams' first points of Super Bowl LVI. He would finish with two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown overall before exiting the game late in the first half with a knee injury.

6. Kupp's 70-yard touchdown catch vs. Bucs in Divisional Round

Stafford launched this deep ball down the right sideline, then Kupp evaded the last defender in his path toward the endzone for the incredible touchdown catch. Overall, Kupp would finish with an incredible nine catches for 183 yards and one touchdown.

5. Kupp's second touchdown catch vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

This go-ahead score, plus Donald's pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the ensuing drive, helped clinch the Rams' first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

4. Matthew Stafford 22-yard no-look pass to Kupp with 3:06 remaining in fourth quarter vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

One of Stafford's four completions to Kupp on this drive, Stafford used his eyes toward tight end Brycen Hopkins to fool Bengals safety Von Bell and create the necessary opening to fire the no-look pass to Kupp, helping set up the eventual game-winning touchdown pass to Kupp.

3. Travin Howard's interception vs. 49ers in NFC Championship game

Among the many Rams one-time role players who capitalized on increased opportunities this postseason, Howard's moment came in the NFC Championship when he took advantage of Donald's pressure on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and hauled in Garoppolo's tipped pass to clinch a 20-17 Rams victory and Super Bowl LVI berth.

2. Kupp's 44-yard, fourth-quarter catch vs. Bucs in Divisional Round

The incredible play that set up kicker Matt Gay's game-winning field goal to send the Rams to the NFC Championship. Enough said.

1. Donald causing incomplete pass with 43 seconds left in fourth quarter vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

This pressure by Donald on Burrow on fourth down clinched the game, and gave Donald his long-awaited Super Bowl ring.

