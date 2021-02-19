Top Rams News: 2020 rookie class grades, recaps and rankings

NFL.com hands out grades and rankings for teams' 2020 draft classes

NFL.com original content editor Gennaro Filice and Around the NFL writer Nick Shook have spent the last week-and-a-half grading every team's 2020 rookie class and ranking them 1-32. Felice was tasked with the NFC West and gave the Rams' rookie class a "B," the second-highest in the division behind the 49ers' B+.

Recapping the contributions by each member of the class, Filice highlighted sixth-round steal Jordan Fuller as its "diamond in the rough."

"He gets lost in the shuffle of a very nice safety class that also included Julian Blackmon﻿, Kamren Curl﻿, Jeremy Chinn and Super Bowl champ/Supreme Tyreek Hill Troller Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿, but Fuller was a Week 1 starter on the NFL's best defense," Felice wrote as part of his breakdown.

Collaborating on the 2020 rookie report card ranking each team's class, Filice and Shook placed the Rams' at No. 12.

ESPN recaps Rams' 2020 draft class

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, broke down each rookie's 2020 season, highlighted by the emergence of running back Cam Akers.