Top Rams News: Post-free agency updated draft needs and power rankings

Power Rankings

So what do experts think of the Rams roster as currently constructed and before they choose to add players via the draft?

For the handful of outlets that publish offseason power rankings, the consensus is that Los Angeles still remains a top-10 team.

USA TODAY's Nate Davis is most-bullish on the Rams, listing them at No. 4 in his rankings released April 1. For reference, they checked in at No. 5 in Davis' post-Super Bowl rankings.

"Their top-ranked defense took a few hits in free agency," Davis wrote. "But can't wait to see what the Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay marriage – not to mention the dimension speedy WR DeSean Jackson adds – means for an offense that ranked 22nd in points scored."

ESPN's NFL Nation poll of all 32 of the league's teams had the Rams at No. 6, down one spot from No. 5 in its post-Super Bowl rankings.