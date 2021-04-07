Top Rams News: Post-free agency updated draft needs and power rankings

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top timely and relevant Rams headlines.
Today, we take a look at experts' impressions of the Rams roster with free agency subsiding and the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon.
Updated draft needs
NFL.com original content editor Dan Parr assessed every team's updated needs heading into the draft and identified offensive line, cornerback, edge, defensive line and linebacker as the corresponding positions for the Rams.
All of them make sense, with former starting center Austin Blythe signing with the Chiefs, cornerback Troy Hill signing with the Browns, outside linebacker Samson Ebukam signing with the 49ers, defensive lineman Michael Brockers getting traded to the Lions. And while the Rams have experience at linebacker, adding more depth wouldn't be a bad idea.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report focused on the most important position each team must address. NFL analyst Brent Sobleski's choice for the Rams was inside linebacker.
Lastly, The Athletic's Rams beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue worked with colleague and NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler to identify ways the Rams could address the center position without using their first draft pick (subscription required to read).
Power Rankings
So what do experts think of the Rams roster as currently constructed and before they choose to add players via the draft?
For the handful of outlets that publish offseason power rankings, the consensus is that Los Angeles still remains a top-10 team.
USA TODAY's Nate Davis is most-bullish on the Rams, listing them at No. 4 in his rankings released April 1. For reference, they checked in at No. 5 in Davis' post-Super Bowl rankings.
"Their top-ranked defense took a few hits in free agency," Davis wrote. "But can't wait to see what the Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay marriage – not to mention the dimension speedy WR DeSean Jackson adds – means for an offense that ranked 22nd in points scored."
ESPN's NFL Nation poll of all 32 of the league's teams had the Rams at No. 6, down one spot from No. 5 in its post-Super Bowl rankings.
And over at NFL.com, Dan Hanzus pegged the Rams at No. 9, down one spot from No. 8 in his post-Super Bowl rankings.