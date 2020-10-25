Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Bears

Oct 24, 2020 at 06:35 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, October 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 7:

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bears:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Bears 24-21. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Five of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win; reporter Jori Epstein and columnist Jarrett Bell being the lone ones to go with the Bears. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 7 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jeff Dickerson, who covers the Bears, went with the Rams 20-18, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 21-14. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 7 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage ahead of Monday night's game:

PHOTOS: Rams return to work on Friday for Bears prep

Check out the top photos from Friday's LA Rams practice as they prepare for the Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

