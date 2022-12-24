Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Broncos

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dec 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 16

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Broncos:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Broncos defeating the Rams 20-13. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Three six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 16 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Broncos to win 17-13, while Seth Walder predicted the Broncos to win 16-10. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Los Rams buscarán darle un regalo de Navidad a su afición al recibir a los Broncos de Russell Wilson

El partido final de los Rams como equipo local en SoFi Stadium incluirá el primer duelo mano a mano entre Bobby Wagner y Russell Wilson

news

Rams pleased with how Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Bobby Brown III and Michael Hoecht are maximizing opportunities

As the Rams continue to evaluate younger players on their roster, they've seen promising performances from defensive backs Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.

news

Injury Report 12/23: Brian Allen, Aaron Donald and John Wolford among seven Rams ruled out for Week 16 vs. Broncos

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams face Broncos & familiar foe Russell Wilson on Christmas Day | Week 16 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long details the Baker Mayfield/Russell Wilson matchup, the strong play of defensive back Taylor Rapp down the stretch, and how the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos defenses have both exceeded expectations this season.

news

From the Podium: Broncos, Week 16

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences, as well as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's Thursday press conferences, as they prepare for Sunday's home game against the Broncos.

news

Opposing View: Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on leaning on former Rams coaches on his staff heading into Sunday's Week 16 game

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett discusses the impact of having former Rams coaches on his staff on gameplanning for Sunday.

news

McVay: Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek out for rest of season with calf strains, plus latest on Aaron Donald's status entering Week 16 vs. Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on center Brian Allen, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Jake Gervase coming out of Monday Night Football against the Packers, as well as where things stand with defensive lineman Aaron Donald heading into Week 16.

news

First Look: Rams host Broncos on Christmas Day in Week 16

An early preview of Sunday's Week 16 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 16

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 16 home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Los Rams caen en el frío de Green Bay víctimas de su inconsistencia, castigos y una mala noche de equipos especiales ante los Packers

Cam Akers fue el mejor hombre de los Rams de Los Ángeles al acumular 100 yardas totales, pero los Packers de Green Bay adueñaron el balón para dejar a los Rams matemáticamente fuera de los playoffs.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 24-12 loss to Packers in Green Bay

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the teams' 24-12 road loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football.

