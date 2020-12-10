Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Patriots

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, December 9 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 14
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Patriots:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Patriots 20-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 14 predictions can be read here.
- CBS Sports' Will Brinson picked the Patriots to beat the Rams 21-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of Bleacher Report's six NFL experts have the Rams defeating the Patriots, with a consensus prediction of a 26-20 Los Angeles victory. Read their full breakdown of the matchup here.
Other preview coverage ahead of tonight's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines the tale of the tape between the Rams and Patriots.
- "Rookie running back Cam Akers starting to emerge as Rams prepare for stretch run," writes Thiry.
- "Rams coach Sean McVay calls facing Bill Belichick a super experience," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams' Jared Goff hopes to be must-see again on Thursday night," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Sheil Kapadia and Joe Buscaglia explore how Goff performs under pressure (subscription required to read).