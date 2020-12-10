Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Patriots

Dec 10, 2020 at 09:52 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, December 9 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 14

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Patriots:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Patriots 20-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All six of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 14 predictions can be read here.
  • CBS Sports' Will Brinson picked the Patriots to beat the Rams 21-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of Bleacher Report's six NFL experts have the Rams defeating the Patriots, with a consensus prediction of a 26-20 Los Angeles victory. Read their full breakdown of the matchup here.

Other preview coverage ahead of tonight's game:

