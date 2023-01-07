Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 18

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 7 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 18
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Seahawks defeating the Rams 27-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of USA TODAY's six NFL experts picked the Chargers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 18 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Seahawks to win 31-19, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 23-22. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on how Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is approaching Sunday's game against his former team.
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News on wide receiver Brandon Powell's recent gesture supporting the youth back home in South Florida.
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop and Brady Henderson also wrote about Wagner's upcoming return to Seattle.
- The Athletic on how NFL players are processing Bills S Damar Hamlin's situation (subscription required to read)