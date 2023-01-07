Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 18

Jan 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.

Experts make their predictions for Week 18

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Seahawks defeating the Rams 27-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's six NFL experts picked the Chargers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 18 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Seahawks to win 31-19, while Seth Walder predicted the Seahawks to win 23-22. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

