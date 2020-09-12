Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Week 1

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, September 12 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for tomorrow night's season opener

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cowboys:

Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal likes the Rams winning a close one, 31-28. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.

Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Cowboys to win, with columnist Mike Jones being the lone analyst going with the Rams 27-25. Click here to see the other six's predictions.

Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's panel of six NFL experts had an even split. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, business of football Columnist Andrew Brandt, and editor/writer Mitch Goldich each picked the Cowboys, while staff writer Conor Orr, senior editor Gary Gramling and senior writer Jenny Vrentas chose the Rams. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 1 predictions can be read here.

ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys, went with the Rams 33-30, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Cowboys 28-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 1 games, can be read here.

PFF pegs Williams as Rams' 2020 breakout player

Scouting service Pro Football Focus picked each NFL team's breakout player for the 2020 season. For the Rams, analyst Anthony Treash's choice was cornerback Darious Williams.

"Darious Williams could be the next great UDFA story in the NFL this year," Treash wrote as part of his explanation. "He had hardly seen the field in his NFL career until the final three weeks of his second season in 2019. And in that stretch, Williams shattered expectations. He produced an 88.8 coverage grade, allowing only seven catches on 98 cover snaps while intercepting two passes and breaking up another two."

This nod from PFF is the latest sign of what is perhaps shaping up to be a big season for Williams. In May, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley spoke highly of Williams' skillset, and Williams was tabbed by Bleacher Report as Los Angeles' biggest sleeper heading into training camp.