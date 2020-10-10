Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Washington

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, October 10 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 5:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Washington:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating Washington 27-16. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win, with NFL reporter Jori Epstein being the lone expert to pick Washington. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
- Similarly, five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win, with staff writer Conor Orr being the lone expert to pick Washington. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 5 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. John Keim, who covers Washington, went with the Rams 24-23, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 5 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage ahead of Sunday's game:
- "Rams safety John Johnson is going back to home roots in Washington," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams QB Jared Goff is through his first four games, so what have we learned?" writes Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic (subscription required to read).
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams breaks down the Tale of the Tape between the Rams and Washington.
- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno covered Rams head coach Sean McVay's comments to Washington media about returning to face the franchise he spent seven year with before getting hired by Los Angeles.