Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-49ers

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, October 17 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 6:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the 49ers 28-22. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win, with reporter Tom Schad being the lone expert to pick Washington. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
- All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 6 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, went with the Rams 30-27, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-24. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 6 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage ahead of Sunday's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines the Tale of the Tape between the Rams and 49ers.
- "Rams' Aaron Donald is always ready for a 'dogfight' vs. 49ers," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily news.
- "Rams hope 'Aaron Donald effect,' DL rotation can continue to unlock pass rush," writes Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic (subscription required to read).
- "Kyle Shanahan's 49ers and Sean McVay's Rams have switched places again," writes David Lombardi of The Athletic (subscription required to read).
- "Robert Woods' versatility goes a long way to airing out Rams' offense," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.