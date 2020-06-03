Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union to be held at California Lutheran University

Rams training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will be held at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks this year.
The team's adjustment to host at its local training facility rather than the traditional location at University of California-Irvine was made in response to a league-wide memorandum issued by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. In order to limit COVID-19 exposure risks through traveling and having to maintain two facilities, clubs have been instructed to hold their training camp at either their facility or home stadium and cancel joint practices this year.
"These steps are being taken for the 2020 preseason to address the current conditions and are not expected to be in place in 2021," Goodell said in the memo.