Troy Hill gives the Rams secondary flexibility | Free Agent Spotlight

Feb 10, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Discussing how he put together what he believed was the best season of his NFL career thus far, Rams cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ said in January that it was partially a credit to fellow cornerback ﻿Troy Hill﻿, who played both inside at star – the hybrid nickel defensive back position in former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley scheme – and outside at cornerback.

Head coach Sean McVay echoed similar sentiments in his end-of-season news conference, saying last month their ability to activate Ramsey in multiple positions across the secondary was due to Hill's versatility.

Hill also influenced Los Angeles' defense in direct ways, accounting for three of its four defensive scores with two pick-sixes and a fumble return for a touchdown in the regular season.

After providing all of that, Hill is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 17.

So what are the options for the Rams and Hill?

That partly depends on new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' vision for the defense, in particular what he wants out of the Rams' cornerbacks in scheme, and whether Hill – in both Morris and McVay's eyes, as McVay will likely also have a say in personnel decisions – fits the mold they're looking for. Morris' prototypical cornerback may be different from Staley's.

If the Rams re-sign Hill, it would give them depth and experience at a position that is increasingly becoming one of the premium ones in the game. Having both at that spot int he secondary is valuable, especially when facing quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray each twice a year during the regular season. Hill has also been durable and available over the last five seasons, playing in 70 out of 80 regular season games during that span.

If the Rams don't re-sign Hill, they could look internally at 2019 third-round pick David Long Jr, who played both inside and outside as a rookie and has two seasons of experience, or potentially versatile 2020 third-round pick Terrell Burgess, who played every position in Utah's secondary in college, as potential replacements. They could also look for a replacement through the draft this year.

PHOTOS: Interceptions & big hits — Best of Rams cornerbacks 2020 season

Take a look back at the top shots of the Rams cornerbacks from the 2020 season.

E_100420-NFL-GIANTS-RAMS-MCGILLEN-1753
1 / 65
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 65

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL9781
3 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_9294
4 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
SNY_1908
5 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_9640
6 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_9336
7 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL8982
8 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8198
9 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_1835
10 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_1694
11 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL9644
12 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_2340
13 / 65
E_TOWL78821
14 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8890
15 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_7735
16 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL9973_1_1
17 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8860_1
18 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8559
19 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8627
20 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8269 2
21 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6671
22 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL88951
23 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8185
24 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6027
25 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7918
26 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5681
27 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6413_1
28 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6198 2
29 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5805_1
30 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5772_1
31 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1323
32 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4065
33 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5118
34 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4439
35 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5553
36 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4070
37 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3876
38 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1539_2
39 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4936
40 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3480
41 / 65
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_Rams-101
42 / 65
E_TOWL2449
43 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2127
44 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2215
45 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2517 2
46 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1557
47 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0971_1
48 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TKingSelects_63A6729
49 / 65
David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
50 / 65

David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_B10I3082
51 / 65
E_TOWL1085_1
52 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_3298
53 / 65
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
E_LS1_7649_1
54 / 65
Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
55 / 65

Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TKingSelects_63A7641
56 / 65
201210_RamsPatriots_WN_3417
57 / 65
Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
58 / 65

Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams breaks up a pass against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL1185_1
59 / 65
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_201220_RamsJets_WN_2170
60 / 65
Will Navarro/LA RAMS
E_B10I3566
61 / 65
Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and returns it for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
62 / 65

Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and returns it for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
63 / 65

Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams leaps and bats down the ball while defending DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
64 / 65

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams leaps and bats down the ball while defending DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (22) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
65 / 65

Cornerback (22) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick 6 touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis

