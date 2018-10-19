Tune In: Rams vs. 49ers in Week 7

The Rams (6-0) will take on the 49ers (1-5) on Sunday, October 21st at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will be broadcast live on CBS, with a kickoff time set for 1:25 p.m. PDT. Check below for all the information you need to tune in to Sunday's game:

BROADCAST INFO

TELEVISION: Sunday's game will be broadcast live on CBS. Play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan will be joined by color-commentator Rich Gannon. Steve Tasker will be reporting from the sidelines.

RADIO: Sunday's contest will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM and simulcast on 93.1 JACK FM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Rams on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game.

NFL APP: You can also watch live local games on the NFL App on all phones and tablets, regardless of your mobile provider.

Domestic fans can watch games after they air with NFL Game Pass*. Click here to sign up for your FREE 7-day trial and start getting unprecedented access to every game, all year long.