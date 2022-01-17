Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Updated divisional round path: Winner of Rams-Cardinals to face Buccaneers in Tampa Bay

Jan 16, 2022 at 05:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the first two NFC Wild Card playoff games complete, the No. 4-seed Rams now have a clear picture of where they will be headed in the divisional round if they advance.

A win over the No. 5-seed Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, and Los Angeles will advance to face the No. 2-seed and defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. That game will kick off at noon pacific time on Sunday, January 23 (NBC, Peacock and Universo).

That path was created via the 49ers upsetting the Cowboys 23-17 on Sunday, making the 49ers the lowest remaining seed and the team traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the divisional round.

