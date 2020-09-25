Van Jefferson continues to earn trust

Entering Week 3, Jefferson has the fourth-most receiving yards (76) on the team, trailing only tight end Tyler Higbee (94) and wide receivers Robert Woods (119) and Cooper Kupp (121). Only Higbee (9), Kupp (11) and Woods (13) have more targets than him (8).

Though Jefferson has only five receptions so far, in most instances they came at critical junctures against the Eagles and the Cowboys.

In Week 1 against Dallas, the Florida product hauled in a 31-yard pass from Rams quarterback Jared Goff on 3rd and 5 from their own 48. The play set up a 31-yard field goal by kicker Samuel Sloman for a 13-7 Los Angeles lead two minutes before halftime. It was his lone reception on three targets that night, but Jefferson would be more involved the following week.

At Philadelphia last Sunday, Jefferson tied with Higbee for the second-most targets from Goff, catching four of five for 45 yards. A 21-yard connection with Goff set up a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Woods for a 14-3 L.A. lead with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

Jefferson has been earning that trust since camp, according to Goff.

"He just shows up," Goff said, when asked why he has trusted Jefferson in such crucial moments. "He knows where he's supposed to be. He practices well. I think that's the number one thing whenever it's a quarterback-receiver relationship is trust. Trust and confidence, and I've got both of those in him. He's always where he needs to be, he's always on top of his routes, he's always sharp in his cuts. He's got great hands, he's got strong hands, he fights for the ball, and as a quarterback, if you trust your guy you're going to throw it to him."

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell recognizes a polished rookie when he sees one, having worked with wide receiver Terry McLaurin in Washington last year. Coincidentally, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy labeled Jefferson as this year's McLaurin, and while O'Connell wasn't asked directly about those two, he can see the similarities.