Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, January 22, 2022.

MATCHUP

The Rams head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, seeking to advance to their first NFC championship game since 2018. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday is scheduled for 12 p.m. pacific time (NBC, Peacock, Universo).

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 28th all-time meeting between the two teams but just the third-ever in the playoffs, with the Rams leading the series 18-9. The Rams won the last meeting 34-24 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in Week 3, and also won the last playoff meeting 11-6 in the NFC Championship on January 23, 2000 at TWA Dome in St. Louis, Missouri.

