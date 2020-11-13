Week 10 Preview: Rams-Seahawks certain to be a thrilling matchup

Reasons to Like the Rams

The open weekend was great for perspective.

Turns out, it's permissible to be disappointed the Rams are 5-3, not 6-2 or 7-1, while also being enthusiastic about where they stand.

First, and most importantly, they're the healthiest roster in the league. To get Jordan Fuller back this week and add A'Shawn Robinson to the mix meant no need for a move at the trade deadline.

Secondly, this roster is supremely talented and lacking in very few areas.

And thirdly, there aren't many – if any – coaching staffs you'd prefer to take you through this second-half gauntlet.

Is the schedule challenging? Extremely.

But if the Rams finally play at a level at-or-above the sum of their parts, can they win the division and a whole lot more? Absolutely.

How The West Could Be Won This Week

As optimistic a chord as that was, the inverse is perilously possible, too.

The Rams can play well these next two weeks and be 5-5 come Thanksgiving.

More specifically, they could be playing for a Wild Card spot as early as Thursday night.

If the Seahawks get Week 10 at SoFi Stadium, ESPN's FPI gives them a 77% chance to claim the NFC West crown.

Four days later, if they were to take down the Cardinals at CenturyLink Field? The Seahawks would be two games clear of the field and play one of the softest remaining schedules the rest of the way with the Eagles, Giants, Jets and Football Team ahead.

Seattle fans should be thinking they're two wins in five days away from coasting to a division title.

Sleepless Against Seattle?

I made the mistake of gently pointing out to Sean McVay that the Rams' performances coming out of the last couple of bye weeks have, well, left something to be desired.

They were clocked by the Steelers last November, a performance which lacked an offensive touchdown. They also were guilty of sleepwalking (my words) through a division-clinching win in Detroit in 2018, a result that was very much in doubt until deep in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, it was sleepy to get to 11-1 that year," McVay chided me, while acknowledging the larger point.

Touché, Sean. Touché.

Thirsty for Thirty

No matter how tumultuous the first half has been on offense, I think McVay believes this group should be putting up 30 points per game. At least.

The numbers back that up. Despite that meltdown in Miami, L.A. is still one of the five most efficient offenses in the game. Their peers – Kansas City, Green Bay, Tennessee, Seattle – came into the week averaging 31.7, collectively.

The Rams are the severe outlier here at 24 per outing. Why?

A few culprits:

Not finishing drives. They rank 17th in red zone touchdown percentage.

Turnovers. You shouldn't be 5-3 with a negative-two margin on the year, and you can't run up the score by giving away 1.5 possessions per game.

And of course, kicking. Four missed field goals and three missed extra points translate to 15 points – almost two additional points per game.

I believe the Rams are due and will experience some "progression" to the mean in the second half of the season. 30 points per game will translate to a lot of wins paired with this L.A. defense.

Turning Over a New Leaf

To underscore the turnover point, you cannot give Wilson extra opportunities, particularly on short fields.

This Seahawks defense may be deficient, but they're extraordinarily opportunistic.

Through eight games, they have 14 takeaways and 76 points off those turnovers.

The only instances of the Seahawks failing to score following a takeaway have been victory formation kneel-downs to end games and the viral Budda Baker interception return thwarted by D.K. Metcalf.

Pick Six

About that moment.

On this week's Rams Revealed podcast, I asked Justin Hollins which teammate he'd trust to outrun Metcalf, should his defense intercept Wilson on Sunday.

He had a clever response.

"Honestly, anybody could get it because we're going to block him," the Rams outside linebacker said. "As soon as the ball is caught on our side, we intercept it and we're running, everybody better be looking for D.K. Metcalf. Because we're not letting it happen to us. We need them seven points."