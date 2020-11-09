First-half reflections and midseason awards

As the highest-drafted lineman on the roster, Corbett is proving to be a "steal" relative to the fifth-round selection the Rams sent to Cleveland for his services. Aaron Kromer and Sean McVay have turned his career around, and likewise, he's stabilized a tumultuous right guard position for L.A.

Meantime, Henderson saw the Rams use their top pick in this Draft on Cam Akers and effectively said, "Not on my watch." Refusing to cede reps as the number one running back in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, Henderson has helped this offense thrive despite moving on from Todd Gurley, to the point they've become the most efficient running game in the NFL.