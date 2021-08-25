Work Rams Gamedays at SoFi Stadium!

Become a part of the SoFi Stadium Team on Rams Gamedays!

The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to kick off the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12 at SoFi Stadium, with tens of thousands of fans in the stands that day cheering as one as their Rams take the field at SoFi Stadium for the first time in the regular season in front of them.

To make that amazing experience happen, thousands of workers descend on SoFi Stadium each gameday to work a variety of roles including concessions, merchandise, guest experience, security and more. We're always looking for more talented individuals to join the team, and now is an amazing opportunity to join the greatest stadium in the world and be a part of Rams gamedays and Super Bowl LVI! Increased weekend pay rates and incentives, including autographed Rams merchandise, are available.

Here are some of the openings to join the working team on Rams gameday:

Legends Hospitality

Legends Hospitality runs concessions, catering and merchandise sales at SoFi Stadium. There are a number of roles including cooks, cashiers, stand help, warehouse, suite runners, club attendants and retail associates. Hiring fairs take place at SoFi Stadium with on-the-spot interviews for every applicant that attends. Simply bring your valid ID, positive attitude and a friendly smile! Hiring fairs are located inside the stadium on level 3 East Canyon.

The next hiring fair is Aug. 31 from 5-7pm. In September, hiring fairs will take place most Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7pm. For date, times and more information, email sofistadiumstaffing@legends.net.

CSC (Contemporary Services Corporation)

CSC staff makes up the majority of the event staff, including guest experience and event security workers throughout SoFi Stadium. CSC is used by various sports and entertainment venues around Los Angeles, enabling staff to work multiples hours and enjoy flexible scheduling. Additional incentives include increased weekend payrates, weekly $1,000 raffles and Rams autographed merchandise giveaways. Staff who work all Rams gamedays will be able to work Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

In-person job fair dates are not finalized, but you can apply for a virtual interview today! Simply apply using the link below and you will receive a virtual one-way interview invitation that can be completed at any time.

Apply to work for CSC today by visiting www.CSC-USA.COM/APPLY or directly here. For more information, email LAHIRING@CSC-USA.COM.

Rams Ambassadors

Rams Ambassadors work all Rams home games to assist in providing customer service to ticketholders, including assisting with mobile ticketing and wayfinding. Ambassadors work closely with Rams staff as well as SoFi Stadium, CSC and Legends to ensure we proactively assist ticketholders and resolve issues.