10 Observations from Day 2 of Rams' 2021 Mini camp

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams players convened at the team's facility Wednesday for the second day of its mandatory minicamp. Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) Cam Akers staying with 23: Wearing his rookie number for the second-straight day, Akers will remain in that number after initially trying out 3 (what he wore in high school and college).

2) Translating energy: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris channeled his energetic approach into throwing passes to the defensive backs and later linebackers during drills.

3) Jacob Harris' speed on display: The 6-foot-5, 211-pound rookie tight end had an over-the-shoulder catch deep down the left sideline off a pass from quarterback John Wolford during 7-on-7 work.

4) If Harris' deep catch was the play of the day, rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek's catch in traffic near the right sideline during the same period was a close second.

5) Quarterback Devlin Hodges had an impressive pass during the same period, rifling a pass over the middle to rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

6) Wouldn't be fair to praise the offense without giving credit to some of the defensive players too. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom showed off his closing speed as he ran to defend running back Raymond Calais after Calais caught a pass from quarterback Bryce Perkins.

7) Rookie cornerback Robert Rochell also had an impressive pass breakup toward the end of 7-on-7 work.

8) Lots of reps for second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson today, who as mentioned before has been called a "major bright spot" this offseason by mcVay.

9) It was good to see a healthy Taylor Rapp on the field. He was moving well.