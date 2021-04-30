Recapping NFC West first-round picks in 2021 NFL Draft

While we wait until Day 2 for the Rams' turn to be on the clock in the 2021 NFL Draft, here's how the rest of the NFC West used its Day 1 picks.

Note: Like the Rams, the Seahawks won't be picking until Day 2 this year after trading their 2021 first-round pick to the Jets as part of the package for safety Jamal Adams.

San Francisco 49ers

Owners of the highest overall selection among NFC West teams in this year's draft, the 49ers took North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick.

Though the FCS elected to postpone its football season to the spring, the redshirt sophomore Lance still managed to play in one game after the Bison were able to schedule Central Arkansas in early October. In that contest, he completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 149 yards, two touchdowns and one interception a 39-28 North Dakota State win, also rushing 15 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt (second in the FCS) and completed 66.9 percent of his attempts (fifth) while not throwing a single interception. He also posted 169 carries for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns – his 6.5 yards per carry 10th-most in the FCS – on his way to winning the Jerry Rice Award (top freshman in the FCS) and the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year award.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals elected to add to their defense, selecting Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins with the No. 16 overall pick.