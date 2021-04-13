Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2021 NFL Draft: Top linebackers projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Apr 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Various experts, whether through mock drafts or other projections, have identified offensive line (both interior and tackles), linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback as positions of needs for the Rams heading into this year's draft.

As part of our coverage leading into it, theRams.com will be compiling lists of the top prospects available at each position, focusing primarily on the ones that will likely be on the board when Los Angeles is on the clock throughout the NFL Draft.

Having already covered interior offensive line and edge, we continue the series with a look at the best linebacker options, based on experts' rankings.

LSU's Jabril Cox (6-foot-3, 233 pounds)

Cox leads off since he was recently mentioned as a possibility for the Rams at pick No. 5 on NFL Network's Path to the Draft. A 10-game starter whose 58 total tackles ranked third on LSU last year, he is also capable of dropping back in pass coverage having snagged three interceptions.

North Carolina's Chazz Surratt (6-2, 229)

A popular Rams projection in several mock drafts, Surratt led the Tar Heels with 91 tackles while starting all 11 games last year, also finishing second in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (six) and chipping in three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His background as a converted quarterback makes him an intriguing prospect.

Missouri's Nick Bolton (5-11, 237)

Bolton has drawn comparisons to Buccaneers star Lavonte David based on pro day measurables, and he's received praise from NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein as a three-down linebacker with promising instincts and field recognition. He produced at a high level for the Tigers in 2020, leading them in both total tackles (95) and tackles for loss (7.5) last fall.

Alabama's Dylan Moses (6-1, 225)

Like Surratt, Moses has also been linked to the Rams in a handful of mock drafts. In 2020, he bounced back from a 2019 season-ending knee injury (torn ACL) by leading the Crimson Tide in total tackles (80) and adding three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception.

Ohio State's Justin Hilliard (6-1, 229)

  • The Draft Network's No. 19 linebacker
  • Brugler: Not ranked
  • Renner's No. 7 linebacker

Despite battling injuries in the early stages of his Ohio State career, Hilliard finished his college career strong with 33 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries (tied for third in the FBS) and an interception in six games in 2020. If his medical evaluation checks out, he could be a late-round steal.

Other prospects

  • Georgia's Monty Rice (6-0, 233): The Draft Network's No. 14 linebacker, not ranked by Brugler, Renner's No. 8 linebacker
  • Boston College's Isaiah McDuffie (6-1, 227): The Draft Network's No. 13 linebacker, Brugler's No. 12 linebacker, not ranked by Renner
  • Purdue's Derrick Barnes (6-0, 238): The Draft Network's No. 12 linebacker, not ranked by Brugler, not ranked by Renner

PHOTOS: Top linebackers projected to be available for Rams in 2021 NFL Draft

Take a look at top linebackers projected to be on the board when the Rams pick during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Missouri Nick Bolton (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
1 / 16

Missouri Nick Bolton (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southeast Missouri State running back Zion Custis, center, is tackled by Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, top, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
2 / 16

Southeast Missouri State running back Zion Custis, center, is tackled by Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, top, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 16

Alabama Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
4 / 16

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU Jabril Cox (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
5 / 16

LSU Jabril Cox (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back Jabril Cox returns an interception against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
6 / 16

LSU defensive back Jabril Cox returns an interception against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
7 / 16

North Carolina Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami's Jarren Williams (15) is pressured by North Carolina's Chazz Surratt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
8 / 16

Miami's Jarren Williams (15) is pressured by North Carolina's Chazz Surratt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Monty Rice (AP Photo/John Raoux)
9 / 16

Georgia Monty Rice (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) pressures Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
10 / 16

Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) pressures Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Brett Duke
Purdue Derrick Barnes (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 16

Purdue Derrick Barnes (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates a defensive stop with safety Jalen Graham (6) against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 16

Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates a defensive stop with safety Jalen Graham (6) against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
13 / 16

Boston College Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
14 / 16

Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Mary Schwalm/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State Justin Hilliard (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
15 / 16

Ohio State Justin Hilliard (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Justin Hilliard (47) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)
16 / 16

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Justin Hilliard (47) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
