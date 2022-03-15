Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Mar 15, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick, in the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The four regular compensatory picks will be in the fourth round (No. 142 overall) and the sixth round (Nos. 211, 212 and 218), while the special compensatory pick will be in the third round (No. 104 overall).

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four.

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, tight end Gerald Everett, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III were the Rams' primary free agency departures last year.

Besides those transactions which factor into the traditional compensatory pick formula, the Rams were also one of six teams awarded a special compensatory selection (No. 104 overall) through a 2020 amendment to the Collective Bargaining Agreement promoting equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

If one minority employee gets hired as a head coach or primary football executive (general manager) by a new club, the employee's prior club receives a special compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts; if two minority employees get hired for those roles, each of the next three drafts. Former Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes was hired by the Lions as their next general manager in January 2021.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Related Content

news

Andrew Whitworth and the power of belief

Retiring after a 16-year NFL career, Andrew Whitworth's time will be remembered for the belief in himself and in others on and off the field that transformed the Rams and aided the greater Los Angeles area.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is calling it a career after 16 seasons in the NFL.
news

Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will avoid restricted free agency, re-signing with the Rams on a two-year deal. 
news

Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
news

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Sebastian Joseph-Day scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What's next for the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.?

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What's next for key Rams pass-rushing piece Von Miller? 

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Where Are They Now? Rams Legend & four-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell

After starring at quarterback for Kansas, 4-time Pro Bowler Nolan Cromwell details his transition from offense to defense, closing out his career as one of the best defensive backs in franchise history.
Advertising