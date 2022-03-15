Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick, in the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The four regular compensatory picks will be in the fourth round (No. 142 overall) and the sixth round (Nos. 211, 212 and 218), while the special compensatory pick will be in the third round (No. 104 overall).

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four.

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, tight end Gerald Everett, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III were the Rams' primary free agency departures last year.

Besides those transactions which factor into the traditional compensatory pick formula, the Rams were also one of six teams awarded a special compensatory selection (No. 104 overall) through a 2020 amendment to the Collective Bargaining Agreement promoting equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

If one minority employee gets hired as a head coach or primary football executive (general manager) by a new club, the employee's prior club receives a special compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts; if two minority employees get hired for those roles, each of the next three drafts. Former Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes was hired by the Lions as their next general manager in January 2021.