2022 NFL Kickoff presented by Verizon celebrates start of NFL season Thursday, September 8

Kickoff Experience is free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. Fans 18 years of age and older can register for free tickets at NFL.com/2022kickoff. Fans under the age of 18 do not need to register and are not required to have a free ticket.

Attractions at 2022 Kickoff Experience will bring fans closer to the NFL through football-themed interactive games and other activities including:

Appearances by Bills and Rams Legends

Photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 56 Super Bowl rings

Autograph Stage presented by Panini

Bud Light Tavern

Field Goal Kick presented by Snickers

Photo Frames presented by Invisalign

Smirnoff Tavern

Verizon Plug & Play Challenge

40-yard dash presented by Verizon

Activities will take place throughout the day on the Kickoff Experience Stage with J Balvin taking the stage at approximately 4:00 p.m. PT for his headline performance.

Balvin's performance will be streamed in full on NFL.com, the NFL app, and on select NFL social media platforms. Portions of the performance will be televised in NBC Sports' and NFL Network's pregame show coverage.

Following J Balvin's performance, fans are encouraged to stay for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Watch Party and view the Bills vs. Rams game live on screens throughout Kickoff Experience at Alamitos Beach. Fans are invited to bring lawn or beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the game comfortably. Access to the Watch Party is free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis.

In addition to the activities at Kickoff Experience, each ticket purchaser in attendance for the Bills vs. Rams game at SoFi Stadium will receive one (1) commemorative NFT. The NFT design will be a rare collectible celebrating the Rams' first regular season game of the 2022 season as defending Super Bowl Champions and will ONLY be available to ticket purchasers in attendance.

To accompany the live presentation of NFL Kickoff on NBC, Peacock and Universo, the Bills - Rams game will be streamed live across all devices via NBC, NBC Sports and NFL digital properties. Live audio coverage of the game will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One Radio and carried on SiriusXM and the NFL app. SiriusXM will also carry the local audio broadcasts of the game. Universo's Spanish language coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

Fans can stream live game content via NFL+, the League's new exclusive video streaming subscription service. With NFL+, watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on a mobile device, listen to live game audio, and more. NFL+ is available within the NFL app and at NFL.com. Fans can visit https://www.nfl.com/plus/learn-more for further details.

NBC Sports' Football Night in America team will be live on-site at SoFi Stadium for pregame coverage beginning at 7 PM ET. Mike Tirico will call the action alongside Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

In addition to 2022 Kickoff presented by Verizon, top-tier sponsors for NFL Kickoff include Bud Light, FanDuel, Microsoft, Smirnoff, Snickers and Pepsi.

On Wednesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET, fans can tune in to "2022 NFL Kickoff Presented by Castrol Edge" on NFL Network. Additionally, "NFL GameDay Kickoff" airs on Thursday, September 8 at 6 PM ET on NFL Network.