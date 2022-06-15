2022 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

2021

Despite suffering a stunning 38-3 blowout loss to the Saints in their season-opener, the Packers did not let it impact their play the rest of the season, winning seven-straight games thereafter. In fact, they would own a 9-3 overall record by their Week 13 bye.

Green Bay continued to stack victories after that late-season break, winning four of their final five games to finish 13-4 and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Having homefield advantage would not pay off, though, as the Packers were upset by the No. 6-seed 49ers 13-10 at Lambeau Field for an early postseason exit.

Changes

Several key components to that 2021 season departed.

Most notably, the Packers traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in this year's draft.

On the coaching staff, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired by the Broncos as their next head coach, replacing Vic Fangio. Quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy joined new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' staff as their next offensive coordinator. Tight ends coach Justin Outten followed Hackett to Denver to become the Broncos' new offensive coordinator.

Green Bay also dismissed special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, replacing him with former Raiders special teams coordinator and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

To replace Hackett, the Packers promoted run game coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. Stenavich's old role was filled by promoting Luke Butkus, who was an assistant under Stenavich.

Head coach

Matt LaFleur enters his fourth season as head coach of the Packers, compiling a 39-10 regular season record and 2-3 playoff record through his first three years.

What to watch for

Rams secondary vs. Packers passing attack

There's familiarity in that it's the Rams' third trip to Lambeau Field in 14 months, but compared to the first two visits, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' weapons will look a lot different.

Between the departures of Adams and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 224 of Green Bay's 570 passing targets from last season are up for grabs. The Packers added North Dakota State's Christian Watson (second round, No. 34 overall) and Nevada's Romeo Doubs (Round 4, No. 132 overall) in the draft. Allen Lazard returns after signing his restricted free agent tender, and tight end Robert Tonyan is also back after re-signing on a 1-year deal.