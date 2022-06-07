Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

Jun 07, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2022 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 12 road opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 27, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

2021

Early-season struggles produced a 3-4 record, but it wasn't for a lack of scoring for the Chiefs in most of those games. They produced 30 or more points in four of those first six contests, but their defense also gave up 30 or more the same number of times during that span. In the seventh game of that stretch, Kansas City managed just a field goal in a 27-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Whatever ailed the Chiefs in that loss to the Titans and those first seven weeks overall was seemingly addressed, as they mounted an impressive eight-game win streak; in fact, they went 9-1 overall the rest of the season to finish 12-5 and earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

That momentum carried over into the postseason with a 42-21 win over the Steelers in the Wild Card Round, then a thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Bills in the Divisional Round. However, the Chiefs' playoff run would also end in dramatic fashion the following week, falling to the Bengals 27-24 in overtime on rookie kicker Evan McPherson's game-winning, 31-yard field goal.

Changes

In an offseason that lacked no shortage of drama over its first 30 days, the Chiefs' contribution was trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, including the No. 29 overall pick in this year's draft.

Though it lost Hill, Kansas City still made sure to reload the passing attack with plenty of targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, signing former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal and former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal. In the draft, they selected Central Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round (No. 54 overall).

Head coach

Andy Reid enters his 10th season as head coach of the Chiefs, compiling a 103-42 regular season record and 9-7 playoff record through his first nine seasons. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV in Reid's seventh season and has also won two AFC Championships, with three AFC Championship appearances over the last three seasons.

What to watch for

Rams secondary vs. (somewhat) new look Chiefs passing attack

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce – who has notched six-straight 1,000-yard seasons – are still in the fold, but beyond them, this will likely be a much different passing attack than the one they faced in 2018 given the turnover at wide receiver.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hill's speed not only made him a downfield threat to take the top off of opposing secondaries, but also a receiver who could do damage underneath and after the catch. However, after trading Hill, the Chiefs went out and signed three players who are both big and fast in the 6-1, 215 Schuster and the 6-4, 206 Valdes-Scantling – perhaps signaling a shift to a more hybrid approach.

Hill's departure will vacate 159 of the team's 637 passing targets from the 2021 season. Will one of those new additions step up and command the majority of those opportunities, or will it be spread evenly? Either way, for the Rams secondary, it's going to be a fascinating late-season challenge, especially when it comes to figuring out the best way to deploy defensive back Jalen Ramsey and the rest of the secondary, depending on how that hybrid philosophy expresses itself by Week 12.

Related Content

news

McVay: Kyren Williams underwent surgery to repair broken foot

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on rookie running back Kyren Williams.

news

Three storylines to watch as Rams open 2022 mandatory minicamp

Here are three things to watch for as the Rams open their 2022 minicamp, which will take place June 7-9.

news

Aaron Donald is back

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald is running it back.

news

'What are some of the things I would've wanted somebody to teach me?': How Bobby Wagner is aiding Ernest Jones' Year 2 development

As Rams linebacker Ernest Jones enters an important second season, veteran Bobby Wagner is leaning on that same time in his own career to help Jones.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 11 road opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

news

Leonard Floyd taking on greater leadership role in 2022

While typically quiet, Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is finding his voice when he needs to in support of his position group.

news

Where are they now? Rams special teams standout Joe Sweet

First as a college walk-on, and then as a 17th round pick of the Rams in 1971, former wide receiver Joe Sweet defied the odds on his way to becoming a special teams standout in L.A.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's second press conference of 2022 OTAs

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held during the second week of organized team activities.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 9 road opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Carolina Panthers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines' the Rams' Week 6 home opponent, the Carolina Panthers.

news

Tutu Atwell putting in work to make sure second NFL season goes better than first

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell is working hard to ensure he enjoys a productive 2022 season.

Advertising