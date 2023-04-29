Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Rams trade back with Texans, then Giants on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams have traded back, sending the No. 69 and No. 191 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 73 and No. 161 overall picks.

Shortly thereafter, the Rams traded back again, sending the No. 73 overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 89 and No. 128 overall picks.

Rams general manager Les Snead had said ahead of the draft that they'd be open to trading back to cover the 90-pick gap between their third-round pick (77th overall) and fifth-round pick (167th overall), and accomplish that through these deals. The 128th pick gives them a selection in the fourth round after not having one entering the draft.

The Rams' current allotment following those two trades:

  • Round 3: No. 77 overall (from Miami Dolphins in trade for Ramsey)
  • Round 3: No. 89 overall (from New York Giants)
  • Round 4: No. 128 overall (from New York Giants)
  • Round 5: No. 161 overall (from Houston Texans)
  • Round 5: No. 167 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 5: No. 171 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 5: No. 177 overall (compensatory)
  • Round 6: No. 182 overall
  • Round 6: No. 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans in trade for WR Robert Woods)
  • Round 7: No. 223 overall
  • Round 7: No. 234 overall
