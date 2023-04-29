READ: Rams trade back with Texans, then Giants on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams have traded back, sending the No. 69 and No. 191 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 73 and No. 161 overall picks.

Shortly thereafter, the Rams traded back again, sending the No. 73 overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 89 and No. 128 overall picks.

Rams general manager Les Snead had said ahead of the draft that they'd be open to trading back to cover the 90-pick gap between their third-round pick (77th overall) and fifth-round pick (167th overall), and accomplish that through these deals. The 128th pick gives them a selection in the fourth round after not having one entering the draft.

The Rams' current allotment following those two trades: