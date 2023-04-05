Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Free Agency: Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

Apr 05, 2023 at 09:20 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Chandler Brewer is Jacksonville-bound.

The Jaguars on Wednesday announced they had signed the former Rams offensive lineman. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Jacksonville, nor have they been reported.

Brewer appeared in six games for L.A. in 2022, making four starts. A dependable option at guard, he returned from a knee injury and returned in late December to provide continuity to a Rams offensive hit hard by injuries. Upon returning from injury, he was part of the starting offensive line combination across the final two weeks of the season that helped running back Cam Akers close out the season with three-straight games of 100 or more rushing yards.

Brewer appeared in 13 games overall during his time with the Rams. He originally entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee signed by the Rams.

