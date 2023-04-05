2023 Free Agency: Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

The Jaguars on Wednesday announced they had signed the former Rams offensive lineman. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Jacksonville, nor have they been reported.

Brewer appeared in six games for L.A. in 2022, making four starts. A dependable option at guard, he returned from a knee injury and returned in late December to provide continuity to a Rams offensive hit hard by injuries. Upon returning from injury, he was part of the starting offensive line combination across the final two weeks of the season that helped running back Cam Akers close out the season with three-straight games of 100 or more rushing yards.