2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Mar 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Taylor Rapp is headed to Buffalo.

The former Los Angeles Rams safety signed a one-year deal with the Bills, the club announced Friday. While terms of the deal were not disclosed by Buffalo, it is reportedly a 1-year deal.

A starter in each of his four seasons with the Rams, Rapp collected 330 total tackles, 23 passes defensed and nine interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) across 57 games (48) starts since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of the University of Washington in 2019. He posted a career-high four interceptions, plus 94 total tackles and eight passes defensed in 2021 while starting all 17 regular season games.

Rapp's departure is the second for the Rams' safety room this offseason. Starting safety Nick Scott signed a 3-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Los Angeles Rams Free Agency Tracker

