2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

The former Los Angeles Rams safety signed a one-year deal with the Bills, the club announced Friday. While terms of the deal were not disclosed by Buffalo, it is reportedly a 1-year deal.

A starter in each of his four seasons with the Rams, Rapp collected 330 total tackles, 23 passes defensed and nine interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) across 57 games (48) starts since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of the University of Washington in 2019. He posted a career-high four interceptions, plus 94 total tackles and eight passes defensed in 2021 while starting all 17 regular season games.