San Francisco will be without starting left tackle Trent Williams, who sustained a high ankle sprain against the Broncos in Week 3. Just how big of an impact was his departure?

According to Next Gen Stats, Garoppolo was pressured on 12.2 percent of his drop backs with Williams on the field. Without Williams on the field, it rose to 21.4 percent.

It will be critical for the Rams' pass rush to take advantage of that.