Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 10

Nov 14, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are back in primetime in Week 10 with a Monday Night Football tilt against the 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Keep TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel contained

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris likened them both to "joker-esque" players, in that they're used in more ways than just what their listed position entails.

Kittle will line up in-line and out wide; Samuel will occasionally line up at running back in addition to wide receiver.

For the Rams' defense, that means it's crucial to know where both players are lined up at all times. And if they do get the ball in their hands, don't let them make anything happen after the catch.

Along those lines, it will be interesting to see the way the Rams use cornerback Jalen Ramsey when defending both.

2) Protect Matthew Stafford

The Rams allowed a season-high five sacks against the Titans in Week 9 and face a physical 49ers defensive line in Week 10.

Like any offense, the Rams' operates best when Stafford is given a clean pocket and ample time to throw. Do that on Monday night and the chances of leaving Santa Clara with a victory increase significantly.

3) Maximizing opportunities in the passing game

The 49ers' secondary has dealt with its fair share of injuries, but that hasn't stopped it from being one of the top pass defenses in the league, as they've allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (206.5) through the first nine weeks of the season.

When the Rams pass, it will be important for them to make smart decisions, and also capitalize on explosive plays when those chances present themselves in this game.

As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles. Get Your WIN at WallaceWins.com.

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers in Week 10

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Monday night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Los Rams deben sobreponerse a la pérdida de Robert Woods en importante visita a la Bahía

El juego de Monday Night Football contra los 49ers podría servir para el debut de Von Miller con Los Ángeles y no se descarta que el recién llegado Odell Beckham Jr. también juegue.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.: "Feeling good, man. Sunshine. Smiles. I feel blessed to be here"

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is excited to be a Ram and ready to get to work.
news

Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Robert Woods out for remainder of season after sustaining torn ACL

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL during Friday's practice.
news

Week 10 Preview: Rams add Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix ahead of Monday Night Football showdown in San Francisco

Ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the 49ers, J.B. Long discusses the impact of the Odell Beckham Jr. signing, what excites him most about the pairing of OBJ and Matthew Stafford, and the importance of getting back in the win column before heading into the bye week.
news

Bounceback opportunity comes in form of rivalry game

For the Rams, an opportunity to respond to their second loss of the season arrives in primetime with a Monday Night Football game against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey talk addition of Odell Beckham Jr., impressions of 49ers defense 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Les Snead and Sean McVay talk Odell Beckham Jr.'s expected impact

The arrival of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aims to help manage other receivers' workloads while also adding another playmaker to the mix. 
news

6 questions with 6Connex: Robert Rochell

In the second edition of 6 questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Robert Rochell talks about where he got the nickname "Scoota" from, the meaning behind his jersey number and more. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
Advertising