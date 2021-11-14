3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) are back in primetime in Week 10 with a Monday Night Football tilt against the 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Keep TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel contained

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris likened them both to "joker-esque" players, in that they're used in more ways than just what their listed position entails.

Kittle will line up in-line and out wide; Samuel will occasionally line up at running back in addition to wide receiver.

For the Rams' defense, that means it's crucial to know where both players are lined up at all times. And if they do get the ball in their hands, don't let them make anything happen after the catch.

Along those lines, it will be interesting to see the way the Rams use cornerback Jalen Ramsey when defending both.

2) Protect Matthew Stafford

The Rams allowed a season-high five sacks against the Titans in Week 9 and face a physical 49ers defensive line in Week 10.

Like any offense, the Rams' operates best when Stafford is given a clean pocket and ample time to throw. Do that on Monday night and the chances of leaving Santa Clara with a victory increase significantly.

3) Maximizing opportunities in the passing game

The 49ers' secondary has dealt with its fair share of injuries, but that hasn't stopped it from being one of the top pass defenses in the league, as they've allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (206.5) through the first nine weeks of the season.

When the Rams pass, it will be important for them to make smart decisions, and also capitalize on explosive plays when those chances present themselves in this game.